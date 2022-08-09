Save Littleton
To the Editor:
( An Open Letter to the Taxpayers of Littleton )
Well, well, it seems the seas have calmed after the stormy Select Board session of July 25, 2022. But the lingering cloud still remains to drench the pocketbooks of Littleton citizens.
The only solution, in my opinion, is for the Littleton Town Manager, Mr. James Gleason, and Littleton Select Board women, Ms. Carrie Gendreau, To RESIGN. Don’t get me wrong… I respect them as individuals, but I object to their job peformance. I the recent spending of Littleton taxpayers monies. Their reckless budgetary spending is destroying the will of the people to continue paying their bills, and put food on the kitchen tables. The taxpayers of Littleton cannot take it anymore!
Inflation has reached over 10%, interest rates are rising, and recession looms on the horison. But these two Littleton Town officials don’t seems to care!
Let’s take a close look.
A few months ago, The Littleton Town Manager agreed he would only spend money approved by the Littleton Taxpayers. This has not happened. In fact Mr. Gleason has spend money like a ( drunken sailor ) by racommending the creation of a new Fire Department position. ( Deputy Fire Chief ) whose salary is close to one hundred thousand dollars. ( $100.000.00 ). And further recommending an additional perk for this new position with the use of a Chevy Tahoe costing the taxpayers another fifty thousand dollars ( $ 50.000.00 ) ( Nothing is for FREE ). I find this irresponsible. Totally reckless for the Littleton Taxpayer, if that isn’t bad enough, Gleason, and Gendreau takes another step off the cliff by recommending creating three new position in the Police Department. ( if they would have ask the citizen of Littleton, for sure we would have approved without hesitation ).
It seems the members of the Littleton Select Board and the Town Manager don’t relate to signs of these stressful economic times on the average Littleton citizen who is trying to put food on the table to feed his/her family, and trying desperately to pay his/her daily bills!
Another issue looming oer the heads and into the pocketbooks of the average Littleton taxpayer is the new lease contracted with the Town of Littleton and the Bank of New Hampshire for Town office space. Starting in July, 2022 the Town of Littleton will be paying forty-eight thousand dollars ( $48.000.00 ) for Town office space… up from eight thousand and one hundred dollars ( $8.100.00 )!
I care about this Town very much, and have consistently fought for less spending and lower taxes for many years by speaking out at Select Board Meetings.
I suggest the members of the Littleton Select Board and the Town Manager use the property we own behind the Littleton Fire Department, and build a Town Hall Complex using affordable pre-fab
materials. This move will save Littleton citizens from futher overburdering expenses in the form of higher taxes.
Another issue looming large over the heads and into the pockedbooks of Littleton citizens which surfaced at the July 25th Littleton Select Board meeting was the spending of over one hundred, four thousand dollars ( 104.000.00 ) on legal fees between the Town of Littleton and the Littleton Department of water and light. Legal fees, paid again with taxpayer money!
The only answer my dear friends, the voters and Taxpayers of Littleton, is for the Town Manager and the Selectmen lady Carrie Gendreau to resign due to these deteriorating finalcial situation.
Rudy Gelsi
Littleton, N. H.
A voice for the taxes payers of Littleton. ( Save Littleton )
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.