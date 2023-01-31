Save Littleton, N.H.

Dear Editor and readers of the Caledonian Record, it aren’t easy to write a letter and explain to the Citizens of Littleton what’s going on in the town, I don’t believe that the officers of the Town have been doing a good job for us all the taxes payers.
Starting with the Water and Light lawsuit, which costs the taxes payers thousand, and thousands of dollars in legal fees and lets water and light raise the cost of electricity to 35% which most of the taxes payers can’t afford. At the meeting where I was present, I was told by the three commissioners that the raise was necessary, never taking into consideration the inflation that hit the middle-class taxes payers, that is disgusting that these three guys appointed by the town Selectmen can destroy the lives of thousand Citizen taxes payers.
Another subject that the Citizen taxes payers better take note of is the Warrant Articles for the next election. I suggest very seriously that the Taxes payers ready the book that they get on the Deliberating Session. The articles are very confusing, please don’t let these three incompetent and stupid Selectmen think that we are on the same level.
I want The voters to concentrate on Warrant Article number 6 Collective Bargaining Agreement which in three years will cost the taxes payers 451,805 dollars. Warrant Article number 8, which in three years will cost the taxes payers 207.703 dollars. And Warrant Article number 10 which in four years will cost 487,659 dollars, for a total of 1,147,170 dollars. Please keep in mind that all this has been approved by the Selectmen by 2-1-0, and by the incompetent people that form the Budget Committee and appointed by the Selectmen by 7-0-0. and please my dear friends of Littleton don’t forget Warrant Article number 47 which asks the voters: Are you in favor to pay 43,140 thousand dollars yearly to the Bank of New Hampshire or buy or build a new Town Office? Please Vote NO to all these Warrant Articles that for sure will take away some of the food that you need for your family.
My Friends these are the reasons that I decided to run again for Selectman. If you believe that in Littleton there is someone that cares about you more than I do Vote for him.
