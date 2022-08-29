Save New Hampshire Waters
To the Editor:
Act now to save New Hampshire’s precious water resources. Ask your representatives to vote to override Governor Sununu’s veto of House Bill 1454 (HB1454). This is a commonsense piece of legislation aimed at protecting New Hampshire waters statewide. It is not commonsense to put new landfills right next to a lake and waterway. The risk of pollution is too high. The New Hampshire House and Senate committed to protecting NH waters statewide by passing HB1454 with overwhelming, bipartisan majorities. This was a wonderful step towards ensuring that all NH waters stay safe not only for us but, for our children and their children for generations to come. You can also join supporters of HB1454 on September 15th in Concord beside the Daniel Webster Statue in front of the State House Building at 11 for a rally urging legislators to vote to override the Governor’s veto.
Water is the staff of life. It is unquestionably the most essential nutrient for all life, not just humans, but animal and plant life as well. One can only survive a few days without consuming water. Water feeds every cell in our body. Even slight dehydration can cause headaches and impaired physical and mental functioning. It is easy at times to overlook the obvious. It is perhaps easy to believe that clean water will always be available but, unfortunately this is not true. Putting landfills close to our waterways puts us all at risk. We must proactively protect our waters. “Possible contamination” is not an option. It is not a question of IF a new landfill will leak, even with the most up-to-date liners and technology, it is a question of WHEN they will leak. We have already seen how quickly 154,000 gallons of leachate escaped from the Bethlehem landfill and headed for the Ammonoosuc River in May 2021. Now, we are considering putting an even larger landfill close to the very same river and less than 10 miles from the existing Bethlehem landfill. The proposed landfill, in fact, would be almost twice the size of the Bethlehem landfill, and almost the size of the lake, Forest Lake, that it would be neighboring and less than one half mile away. Once a body of water is contaminated it cannot be undone easily, if at all. Even minor spills can take years to correct and incur huge costs for both the physical reparations and legal proceedings likely to follow. Landfills are not inherently bad but, situating them next to bodies of water certainly seems like a dangerous practice. Anyone who lives by one of NHs lovely lakes or rivers, swims, fishes, drinks their waters or simply sits and enjoys their beauty will agree we do not want a landfill situated so close that it jeopardizes our health and safety. This is not a partisan issue. HB1454 is a commonsense law aimed at protecting and preserving NH waters for all.
We must be clear in the verbiage of our laws to protect our water from potential pollutants, and this is exactly what HB1454 does. The bill will ensure a buffer between our groundwater and bodies of water from new landfills. HB1454 offers a common, science-based setback for new landfills. Please don’t wait until it is too late to protect our precious NH waters. Act now and ask your representatives to vote to override the Governor’s veto. Your children and grandchildren will thank you later.
Nancy Mittleman
Dalton, N. H.
