I don’t know if you publish these things, but I wanted you to have a copy of what I sent to the Governor’s Office today as I doubt it will see the light of day otherwise and it addresses important issues that need to be brought to light. Please feel free to print as much or as little as you see fit. Thank you for your coverage of this incredibly important issue to our community!
Dear Governor Scott,
I am writing to you concerning the serious decisions that are coming before you on Monday regarding NVU Lyndon during your meeting with Chancellor Jeb Spaulding. First, sir, I would like to address Mr. Spaulding’s job description. As a Chancellor, he is to be the CEO of an institution and advise the board of trustees. He is not the one who is in contact with the academic running of the colleges themselves and therefore is not in a position to know of their student’s strengths and/or weaknesses. This is the responsibility of the ‘on the ground’ staff that are actually on these campuses on a daily basis.
