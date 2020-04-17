Save NVU
To the Editor:
My name is Autumn Chamberlain and I am a current sophomore at NVU Lyndon in the MBI department. I want to stress how much this school has given me. My dream is to be an aspiring singer/songwriter and the music program here is beyond what I could have ever asked for. Through this program, I have felt seen by my teachers who have connections in the music industry, been able to use our DAW lab and recording studio, gained confidence in myself when it comes to music production, songwriting, and networking, and launched my career further than I thought I could in a year and a half. I have an album and two EP’s on various streaming platforms, because of NVU.
I have become a bassist, because of NVU. I am ProTools certified, because of NVU. Because of NVU, I have achieved success. My original plan was to go to Berklee College of Music, but for several reasons, it was not possible for me. Lyndon was my back up, but I have never been more sure of anything in my entire life than this: Lyndon is where I was meant to be. I am building my legacy at NVU, and have no plans to change that. If worst comes to worst, like many others I am stuck. My career remains at a halt until I can move somewhere else.
I am very fortunate to be able to commute to Lyndon from my house in Burke. Lyndon’s program is so great that I didn’t feel like I had to leave Vermont to be successful. However, the music industry is nowhere near Vermont. NVU is what is keeping me in Vermont. If NVU goes down, there’s nothing left for me here. But, with the virus out and about, I can’t go anywhere. Northern Vermont University is my saving grace, it makes me believe I can make it in this world because of the knowledge, resources, and opportunities it has offered me. I am in disbelief that it has come to this, and I do not place blame, as no one saw this pandemic coming. However, if I can help the cause in any way, shape or form, consider me signed up. If there is a fundraising opportunity, I am positive that every student, faculty and staff member possible would contribute and volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.