Save The Armory
To the Editor:
I was feeling nostalgic the other week as I drove up Hastings Hill and decided to drive all the way down Main Street to the Academy. As I did so, I was so grateful that St. Johnsbury has such a beautiful main street. And, I could not help thinking why anyone would not want to live in a town with such a beautiful main street.
St. Johnsbury voters on September 14 will have the opportunity to improve Main Street’s beauty and historic nature by voting in favor of the Armory Redevelop Bond. Revitalizing the Armory will turn a vacant, deteriorating building into a vibrant one that enhances the appeal for potential businesses and new residents who are considering relocating to St. Johnsbury.
There is no doubt that our police department and call center need a better facility than where they are currently located. The Armory is a logical location to house them as it keeps them in a central in-town location. If they are relocated to a location on the outskirts of town, the distance between the police and the citizens they are sworn to protect will increase. Having a visible police presence is vital for a vibrant town.
At the second public hearing for the bond vote, Police Chief Timothy Page explained how the building is designed to meet the police and call center needs without any extravagant features. It will actually save money in the long run. And it will attract the best recruits to join our police force who are now turning us down because of the poor conditions of the current police station.
Approving the bond will allow St. Johnsbury to obtain additional funding for the Armory renovation that will reduce the final cost to us taxpayers. Voting down the bond will mean that the town has to start over that can only result in increasing the final cost of the project. No matter what the outcome of the vote, the town will have to spend up to $1.3 million to clean up the site anyway. This means that voting down the bond will be penny-wise, but pound-foolish option.
I appreciate all the hard work that town officials and others have dedicated to finding a cost-effective solution that preserves the character of our town. I urge the voters of St. Johnsbury to vote in favor of the Armory Redevelop Bond on September 14.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
