Save the Eaton Forest
To the Editor:
I am writing to urge Littleton, NH voters to vote yes on Warrant Article #44 to preserve the Eaton Forest. As a Littleton resident, one of my favorite qualities of this town is the connection that it allows me to have to the land. We currently have the unique opportunity to keep this substantial piece of land and help preserve the natural character of Littleton.
Town forests have so much more to offer than another development and storage units. Town Forests provide a space for education serving as an outdoor classroom for students both young and old. They can be used as a community gathering place where residents can connect with each other and the land that they live on. They provide crucial habitat for wildlife, many species of which are in desperate need of unfragmented land and losing this property to development would be devastating for creatures currently living there. They provide numerous recreational opportunities such as hiking, walking, snowshoeing, biking, bird, and wildlife viewing. They can also provide unique economic benefits through careful stewardship and periodic timber harvests.
As a younger person living and renting in the area, I am keenly aware of the housing issue we currently face, however I believe there are much more appropriate parcels to be used rather than this beautiful, natural piece of land. The plan presented to the town by the developer mentioned storage units to be available for future residents to store their “RV’s and boats” which tells me exactly who their target demographic is. I do not want to see Littleton turn into another Lincoln or North Conway and this is a giant step in that direction.
As a town, we need to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity while we have it, we may never get it again.
Taryn L. Casagni
Littleton, N. H.
