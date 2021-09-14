Save the Student Loan Forgiveness Program
To the Editor:
Fourteen years ago, Congress made a promise - work at least 10 years in public service — military, public school teachers, health workers, Peace Corps volunteers, etc. — and maintain your student loan payments, and the government would forgive your remaining college debt. The Student Loan Forgiveness Program was created so that those who helped their nation or community, would, in turn, be helped by their government.
But according to Consumer Reports, our government hasn’t lived up to its promise with countless public servants. Bureaucracy, red tape, and private student loan companies have made a mess of this program:
• 98% of applicants have been denied loan forgiveness.
• Only 5% of the nearly 5,500 military applicants had their loan forgiven.
• Mismanagement and abuse by student loan companies has left hundreds of thousands deeper in debt, and those with older loans blocked access to loan forgiveness.
Thankfully, the Biden Administration is re-examining this program, and hopes to eliminate roadblocks to public service loan forgiveness. The public has until September 24 to tell the Department of Education to a honor its promise to public servants.
Please! Send a message now to the Department of Education to fix the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury, Vt.
