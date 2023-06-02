Saving Summer

Looking at the gorgeous heritage maples on our property, I thought about the person who intentionally planted them over a century ago. They were thinking how the boundary or the shade would benefit some other person whom they’d never know.
Have we lost the ability to think ahead, through our land? Consider the precipitous 70%+ decline in birds and insects that has happened since the 70’s, so that once common species are in danger of extinction. Most of this diminishment is due to habitat loss. Could we share ahead and even build up what remains for future generations? Letting summer fields grow wild with seeds and blooms; allowing ragged borders of 15 feet around woodland edge; and reducing lawn areas to encourage bracken and briar: such simple, leave-it-alone practices go a long way to making welcome our summer visitors such as Bobolinks, warblers, Monarch butterflies as well as gorgeous silk moths like Cecropias and Lunas and all manner of resident snakes, voles and meadow mice.
When woods and fields are cut, the creatures living and nesting there don’t move somewhere else. They lose their broods for that year; or they die - either violently during mowing or cutting, or from starvation or stress. While we must of course continue to build and log and hay, we can foster habitat for so much life simply by not cutting what doesn’t need to be cut. We can learn to override the desire to obsessively neaten our gardens, properties and roadsides for that “mess” is increasingly crucial habitat. Spend twenty minutes in a shaggy field, mid-July, and take note of the extraordinary bounty. Think about the whippoorwills we so rarely hear now and the bats that seldom flit and the fireflies that are blinking out.
Resources and more information can be found through any Audubon website or the American Bird Conservancy. Save summer, turn off the mower!
