Saving the ANWR
To the Editor:
The fight to protect the Artic National Wildlife Refuge is not over. In fact it has just begun.
Lisa Murkowski, US Senator from Alaska (and daughter of the former governor) recently indicated her opposition to President Biden’s nominee for Deputy Secretary of the Interior. Instead she suggested Tommy Beaudreau for the position.
Who is Tommy Beaudreau? Not exactly a household name. He is from Alaska. His father worked at Prudhoe Bay. In June of 2010 he was appointed as director of the newly created Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the agency that oversaw the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The “aftermath” included spraying millions of gallons of toxic oil disbursement into the ocean and just a few months later a lease sale for new drilling in the gulf. The Deepwater Horizon incident, one of the greatest environmental disasters in US history, began in April of 2010 and continued for several months. Lease sales in the gulf began again in December of 2012.
Beaudreau has also advocated for off shore drilling off the Atlantic coast.
Let’s get right to the point. If Tommy Beaudreau is appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Interior you can kiss the Artic National Wildlife Refuge … goodbye.
Of course much more could be said here. More background, more nuance, more details, more polemic, blah blah blah.
The Artic National Wildlife Refuge is the last great wilderness in the US. Enough said.
Pete Blose
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
