Scary Black Guns

To the Editor:

I was three sentences into Bob Connor’s letter “Guns and Freedom” when I realized the title represents two things Bob hates. Almost every pusillanimous trope of the anti-gun cult of cowards is in there. Nazis, communists, terrorists, the posit that those who carry guns do so because they’re too stupid to carry on a discussion, and on and on.

The only thing missing is some blubbering variation on ORANGE MAN BAD. Bob lives in New Hampshire, and I live in Vermont. One thing the two states have in common is that the term “assault weapon” has no legal meaning in either. (despite repeated efforts in Vermont by Senate Majority Leader Philip Baruth, who ALSO hates guns and freedom.)

“Assault weapon” is strictly a political term used by those who want laws banning certain scary black rifles - which are not automatic weapons, even though Bob seems to think otherwise.

