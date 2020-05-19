School Board Transparency & Accountability
To the Editor:
The issues surrounding the CCSD board and budget cuts go further than what has been called a letter writing campaign to save Waterford’s second grade. They extend to our right as citizens to access information regarding our board’s decision making process.
During the May 14th CCSD meeting the Board Chair refused to answer questions posed during the public comment section. A letter sent to board members from Waterford School teachers included a request that it be read during the meeting but the letter was never mentioned. Finally, agenda item 4 addressed an Open Meeting Law complaint alleging violations during the April 13th meeting. Despite a request from a board member, the Board Chair allowed no public comment ahead of the board taking action on the matter.
Our board needs to clarify their intentions as to the elimination of the second grade teaching position. CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker tells me the board approved the plan designed to combine 1st-3rd grade into two classrooms, yet an April article published in your paper included this statement attributed to CCSD Board Chair Heather Gonyaw: “She said the notion that second grade was being eliminated is incorrect.” During the May 14th meeting, she stated that “it is not the board’s job to dictate what a classroom setting looks like” and that it would be up to the new principal and the staff to determine what class structure works best. So which is it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.