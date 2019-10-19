School Bond Question
To the Editor:
Regarding the question recently posed by Mr. Askren (10/17/19 Letter to the Editor) about the warning for the bond, I want the public to know that the contemplated security changes are functionally and directly related to “building mechanical upgrades and replacements.” As such, they fall within the scope of the proposition stated in the special District meeting Warning.
We welcome Mr. Askren and all members of the public to join us for one of our upcoming walkthroughs on either Monday, Oct. 21 from 5 - 6 or Monday, Oct. 28 from 5 - 6 at the main entrance of the St. Johnsbury School.
Dr. Brian Ricca
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent
Williston, Vt.
