School Bond Vote
To the Editor:
I read the warning for the upcoming St. Johnsbury School bond vote in today’s paper (10/15/2019, page B2). It did not mention the security changes (moving the main office to the front entrance) proposed by the school board. The warning only mentions “heating system addition and upgrade” and “building mechanical upgrades and replacements”. I do not interpret either of these items as covering the security changes. Does this mean that if the bond vote passes, the money cannot be used for the security changes?
David Askren
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
