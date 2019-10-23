School Bond Vote
To the Editor:
I appreciate Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca responding to my recent question on the school bond vote. However, I think it is quite a stretch to call moving the main office from its current location in the building to the main entrance as “building mechanical upgrades and replacements”. It is not upgrading or replacing anything mechanical in the building. It is a major modification of the floor plan of the building. I feel the wording in the bond warning is misleading at best and improper at worst.
It is also unfortunate that both walk-throughs are at the same time on two consecutive Monday evenings. Other organizations in town meet on Monday evenings. Many people are also just getting home from work at that time. This makes it difficult or impossible for many, like myself that have commitments on Monday evenings, to make it to these walk-throughs. Although the school board has said they want more community involvement, this type of scheduling doesn’t help toward achieving that goal.
David Askren
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.