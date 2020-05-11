School Budget Cuts During a Pandemic?

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
During a “special meeting”, held by the Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD), on April 13th, budget cuts were enacted based upon concern of budget “shortfalls”, a result of COVID-19.
For context, the CCSD is comprised of the Walden, Barnet, and Waterford schools, part of the larger Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU); enacted because of Act 46. It is important to note that the “special meeting” was called after the regularly scheduled budget meeting was cancelled, also due to COVID-19. The “special meeting” warnings went out to the required notification places, to comply with Vermont’s Open Meeting Laws, on a Sunday. This left the Caledonian-Record, one of the locations where a warning was sent, unable to place in the paper, due to the short notice. The meeting was called, as teacher contracts needed to be delivered by April 15, 2020.
Now to the purpose of our letter. One of the actions taken is the elimination of the 2nd grade at the Waterford School, which would combine and split the 2nd grade class into both 1st and 3rd grade. While our research has found that this is not an uncommon thing to do, we feel this an abrupt, dare we say “knee jerk” vote, during these unprecedented times. With no clear picture of budget shortfalls from the Vermont Department of Education, it is an unnecessary, and rash decision.
