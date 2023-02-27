School Choice Under Attack

Open Letter to the Members of the Senate and House Education Committees,
Re. H.258 and S.66, please make your best effort to understand this, particularly if you are not from the Northeast Kingdom, specifically Caledonia County:
If you allow St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute to remain the only two high schools in Caledonia County, you will inevitably throw students under the bus. The independence of these two fine institutions shows in their ability to choose their students; these two schools have choice. If a student doesn’t work out for either of these schools or either one of these schools doesn’t work out for a student, these students HAVE NO PLACE TO GO. They become students without a “home high school”.
You will add to this group of students without a high school if you force small independent schools such as East Burke School out of business. You will add hundreds more students to this group if St. Johnsbury Academy decides to no longer accept publicly funded students.
It’s a complex issue; unless you are willing and planning to open a public high school in the area, you must, for the sake of the students, support our independent school system, not threaten it.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.