School Mascots
To the Editor:
Racially insensitive mascots are harmful to all students.
When students today are allowed to dress up as stereotypes, chant, beat on drums, and joke about “scalping” the other team, it harms everyone who sees it. We are allowing these students to be blind to what is racist, based on the moral compass of their parents’ high school days twenty or thirty years ago. If we accept these outdated and inappropriate symbols, or worse-fight to preserve them, we are harming our youth.
Some students see their parents defending the use of these symbols as tokens of their own high school glory days. To evolve these symbols into something more appropriate feels painful to them, and the name change is such a threat to their legacy that they feel like they need to start Facebook groups and run for the school board to defend it. In a time when communities should be collaborating together for equity and tolerance, they are creating divides in order to defend a dusty relic of the past. Any scan through these school year books shows students of the past wearing warpaint, fake head dresses, and signs with racist slogans.
Within each of these schools, there are many teachers and students who support the mascot change. Some of those offended and embarrassed by these mascots, who do not want to participate in the racist behavior, are criticized publicly within these communities. Many alumni of these schools also want to see the school adopt a different mascot even though they have found memories of the mascot in the old days.They understand that changing the symbol is a sign of growth and inclusion. Students in these schools are being criticized by adults for standing up for racial justice when they should be being celebrated.
The fact is that white students are not taught enough about the truth of our Indigenous history, and some do not have the evidence they need to truly develop empathy and internalize why what they are doing is wrong. How often do our students interact with Indigenous people, literature, and current events? When their parents went to school, these resources were not available or part of any curriculum. Today, it is irresponsible for schools to not integrate Indigenous history and current events into their school curriculum so that they understand why these stereotypes are products of colonization. These resources are readily available. This is essential to ensure that our students recognize the existence of our Indigenous communities, and understand the important role Indigenous people have played in the history of our country, and in our state.
The Vermont Racial Justice Task Force, and the Vermont Principal’s Association have both released statements recently regarding the harmful nature of racial insensitive mascots in our schools. These statements were based on numerous studies, including one at Stanford, that demonstrate the negative psychological impact that these mascots have on Indigenous youth. But these mascots are psychologically harmful for every student who is encouraged to turn a blind eye to racism in the name of tradition. When white students rationalize racist behavior as,“just football” or “no big deal”, they have been damaged. We need to teach our students to be prepared to live and work in a socially conscious society. We need to teach our students to recognize this behavior as stereotypical and wrong and to respect the existence and dignity of all people.
As an educator, the most disturbing part is that people are spending so much time and energy to fight for something that is proven to be detrimental to our youth. Students are being targeted for trying to help their schools evolve and be more racially tolerant, and they are being bullied by adults in the name of holding on to this tradition. This behavior is shameful. These students should be being guided in the Civic Process and encouraged to speak up for what they believe is right. Instead, they are being ridiculed by adults in these communities and being told that change is wrong. The students are being taught that these outdated traditions are more valuable than the welfare of their peers.
Continuing to debate stereotypical mascots is not the path forward for Vermont schools, and instead we need to teach Vermont students to respect and empathize with the people who they will encounter beyond the borders of their small towns.
Please support the students and teachers in these schools as they work with their communities to make this important change so that our schools can be safe for all students.
With hope,
Deborah Velto
Vermont Certified Teacher MSEd
Springfield, Vt.
