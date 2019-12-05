School Mergers
To the Editor:
Regarding the mandatory school mergers, I am aghast at the way this school consolidation/ centralization has taken us. Where are we going with this plan? No where! Certainly not the Jeffersonian, agrarian society I admired as a young man. Instead, we have a tower built & now we are suppose to maintain it! What comes to mind is the tower of Babel. This is another system based on a corporate model.
There are other options available to families who want out! Home schooling is one of them. Can we look back to a time when schools were local. Local school boards with town & country folk who are willing to talk about the details. Town meetings work! Get out & voice your concern.
Moses led his people in the desert. Fortunately, he had a staff which he struck over a rock, & there was water! God help us! True leadership is what counts.
