School Shootings
To the Editor:
“As a highly effective, cost conscious first step in actually protecting our children, we simply control access at entrances with a, preferably armed, responsible and accountable adult that greets children and adults as they enter a school.” David Soulia, CR 12/03/19. There are roughly 133,000 K-12 schools in the US. Putting guards at every entrance of every school every day is not cost conscious nor will it protect our children. Armed guards at school entrances will do nothing to prevent the many school shootings which occur in school parking lots, at school sporting events, on school playgrounds and on school buses.
From 2013 to 2018, there were 260 shootings on the grounds of elementary, middle, and high schools, resulting in 109 deaths and 219 injuries. That’s roughly 22 deaths and 44 injuries a year. The Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (Jul 2017) states: “Nearly 1,300 children [ages 0 - 17] die and 5,790 are treated for gunshot wounds each year.” School shootings result in big headlines but account for just a small fractions of gun deaths and injuries affecting children. Little attention is paid to the roughly 20 children who are injured or killed by firearms EVERY day. Children are at risk of being shot where ever they are…Wal-Mart, movie theaters, concerts, churches, in their own homes…you name it. We need serious solutions, not band-aids.
A single gunman killed 59 people and injured more than 500 in a 10 minutes spree on 10/01/17 in Las Vegas. It was a piece of cake. He got a room in a high-rise hotel and shot into a concert arena. More than 100,000 people are killed or injured in the US every year with guns. Putting guards at every school entrance may make individuals feel as though they’ve done some thing but it’s not even a drop in the bucket. Anyone who’s serious about preventing gun violence needs to offer realistic solutions not band-aids. Unfortunately, we’re up against those who believe any restriction on guns violates their Second Amendment Rights.
