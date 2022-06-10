School Violence

I am writing this letter because children cannot speak for themselves. No one is really listening to teachers. They are underpaid so they cannot be counted on to donate very much money to political campaigns. Children should have the right to feel somewhat safe when they attend schools. Teachers have a hard enough job as it is to teach them (COVID isn’t helping), and they have the added burden of trying to keep them safe from violence.
What is wrong with our politicians? There is so much wrangling about gun laws, but nothing concrete (in my opinion) has been done in these past years to protect those who cannot protect themselves.
People, we have gun laws, what we don’t need are assault rifles. These weapons are not for sport, hunting or home protection. These rifles were designed for one thing and one thing only; to kill many people as quickly as possible. Yes, any gun can kill, but these guns kill many in the blink of an eye.
I believe there has to be a whole lot of money going somewhere to stop the ban of these rifles, or common sense would have prevailed a long time ago. These rifles are a half step down from machine guns, and machine guns were banned years ago.
Politics be damned. We must be a strong voice, and stop this insanity. We must demand that all politicians work now to ban these rifles. Keep in mind that we vote for these people and we can vote them out of office.
Gun shops, gun dealers, or anyone else should not be allowed to sell assault rifles. There doesn’t seem to be any accountability, anywhere.
Before anyone get their panties in a snail, I have a gun, I know how to shoot it, and I follow the laws that are now in place. My husband and I raised our own meat and we protected our livestock. We felt justified in doing so.
What we all need to do is protect our children, not later-NOW. Children are our most precious resource. They need to be educated and kept safe. We all need to feel safe, children and adults as we go about our daily lives.
Think it can’t happen here? Those who think that way are living in a fool’s paradise. Ask the people in the towns where this violence has happened.
