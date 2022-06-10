Recently while watching the evening news on PBS, I found myself becoming nauseous at what I was seeing and then angry toward PBS for airing such a farce; families and friends of victims of school violence begging for the age to obtain a military assault weapon be raised from eighteen to twenty-one. Republican senators responding they would not be swayed by sentimentality.
Pain is experienced when school children’s bodies are riddled beyond recognition, only identifiable by DNA samples!
Why was PBS presenting this nonsensical hearing? They usually do better than this, I thought. They aired it because they have an obligation to do so, to inform the public of the news, Theatre of the Absurd, as it is.
In closing, I would like to thank Teresa Novinger, a teacher at Barnet Middle School, for her change for the sake of our children, appearing under guest commentary, CR, Thursday, June 9.
