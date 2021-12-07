Schools Are Historic Vaccination Sites
To the Editor:
I wish to address LTE ‘Open Letter To Parents’ authored by Tim Robie. To clarify his innuendo that the school did an end run around parents, I called the Haverhill Schools business office to clarify the procedure of the vaccination clinic held on Tuesday 11/23. No student was vaccinated without parental consent. So it seems Mr. Robie was upset because the clinic was held in a public school. I am sure that parents that chose to vaccinate their kiddos were grateful for the access. While I was on the phone with the business office I thanked them for making vaccines available and recounted my own childhood .experience.
I was not yet in school in the early 60’s when the Sabin vaccine [protection from polio in a sugar cube] was available. My mom took me to a place where there was already a line almost all around the building. I realize now, as I recall the experience, the site was a school because the little paper cups with the sugar cubes were arranged on what had to be cafeteria tables. It took a while as we made our way but finally I got my sugar cube. Being very young I would not have been aware if there was a backlash to polio protection – but I very much doubt that was the case. For decades now children have been vaccinated before entering school. Do we need the list? [diphtheria, measles, mumps…]
It is possible to get a religious exemption. However, in 2018 there was a measles outbreak in NYC. There were 649 cases reported, of those 52 were hospitalized, 16 of those landed in the ICU. The orthodox Jewish community was at the center. Their children had never been vaccinated. They were exposed, then took it home. That is why we vaccinate – to protect those who are too young or immunocompromised.
To all those who share Mr. Robie’s views – PLEASE focus your attention on real needs of our community.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
