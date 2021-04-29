Schools, Law Enforcement
To the Editor:
Since the Clinton administration and Hillary’s book, “It Takes A Community To Raise A Child,” schools have taken on a large role in social work. No matter what you think of the present system no one can argue, the primary purpose of schools, education, has shown no real advancement proven by test scores.
Now we are asking law enforcement to do the same. Einstein said doing things the same way expecting different results is insanity. If we want violence to subside in police response and we all should, maybe a better solution might be to measure the muscle memory for violence the ex-military we recruit for law enforcement retain. I am in no way maligning our veterans. Some bear scars of war that might preclude them from law enforcement. Teachers, police and social workers are all professionals who should work together but they aren’t interchangeable. This is part of a generational discussion about law and enforcement that deserves much debate. 28-1 votes don’t give me hope. “Woke” much?
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
