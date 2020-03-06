Schumer Should Apologize
To the Editor:
Senate Minority Leader Schumer should know better. His threats to two Supreme Court Justices bespeaks contempt for the very principle of justice which he preached so vehemently during the impeachment of President Trump.
His comments suggest that Mr. Schumer may need a lesson on the meaning of the constitutional separation of power.
If Schumer believes in the rule of law and in the very constitution he has sworn to uphold, he will formally apologize for his contempt of the court.
