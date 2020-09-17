Science Does Know

To the Editor:

During his visit to California, President Trump responded to California’s Secretary of Natural Resource Wade Crowfoot’s plea not to ignore the science behind global heating by saying that “it’ll start getting cooler, just watch.”

Before we believe what the president says, it would be wise of us to remember that in February Donald Trump said that soon there will be zero cases of Covid-19. Or that he said that there will be a miracle one day and Covid-19 will just disappear. Or that he said it was no worse than the flu. Or that he said it will go away during the summer. Or that he said that young people are immune from the virus.

Six months into the pandemic, we know that none of his statements are true. We also know that he never believed what he said publically because we have audio recordings of him stating the exact opposite.

