Scot Campbell, July 21

I have to say that I got my laugh of the day when I read Campbell”s rebulke of John McClaughry and his piece about climate change. Scott must be pen pals with Greta Thunberg, the Swedish kid that is an environmental activist with no more scientific background that the man in the moon.
I would just like to share with your readers a petition signed by 31,000 scientists. ” We urge the United States government to reject the global warming agreement that was written in Kyoto, Japan in December, 1997, and any other similar proposals. The proposed limits on greenhouse gases would harm the environment, hinder the advance of science and technology, and damage the health and welfare of mankind. There is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane or other greenhouse gases is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate. Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth.”
