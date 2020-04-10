Scott
To the Editor:
The articles regarding Vt Republican Gov Scott doing a food job with the Coronavirus crisis are misleading at best.
I’d like to remind these Scott fans that this is the same guy who twice vetoed the senate’s paid family leave and minimum wage hike bills and has been opposed to legal pot sales inspite of the fact that pot has been legal to possess and grow in Vt for two years! He is gung ho about saliva testing for drivers ref pot although these tests are not a valid test for driver impairment. This allows police to stop drivers and harass them. Scott has issued a stay at home order and pushed social distancing. Anybody can do that.
All of his vetoes, bad ideas and stubborn opposition to pot sales are not helping Vermonters during this Coronavirus crisis.
