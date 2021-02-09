Scott Adopts Cancel Culture
To the Editor:
When Gov. Phil Scott started recommending quarantines and mask-wearing and lockdowns, I appreciated that many of his COVID rules were advisory. The Governor resisted the calls for mandates that would encourage residents to spy and inform on their neighbors and expect police to enforce the unenforceable.
So I was gobsmacked to read that Gov. Scott has adopted one of the worst tactics of his apparent Democrat role models: cancel culture. According to an article in the Feb. 6-7 issue of the Caledonian-Record, (“Cable Access Show Host Banned from Governor’s Media Briefings”), TV host Steve Merrill has been banned for asking how the State will determine who qualifies as Indigenous for the purpose of receiving set-aside doses of the COVID vaccine. Preferential treatment for Indigenous, Black and People of Color has been proposed or promised (I am not sure which) in Vermont.
The article says that Rebecca Kelley, the Governor’s communications director, in a letter to Tod Pronto, director of NEK-TV, which carries Merrill’s show “It’s News to Us,” wrote that “numerous Vermonters” were concerned about Merrill’s “offensive question.”
How is it “offensive” to ask what the criteria are for receiving a set-aside dose of COVID vaccine? Indeed, it is offensive that apparently no other members of the media thought to ask such an obvious question. Is the favored identity based on the person’s physical appearance? Oral or written declarations? Direct descent from a Native American ancestor, and if so, to what degree? Grandparent, great-grandparent, great-great-great … and so on.
Fine, whatever. We’d just like to know. How can eligible people benefit from the set-aside doses if they don’t know the criteria for receiving them? Maybe we need a special State-issued document or badge certifying eligibility for special privileges based on ethnic heritage.
In addition to the “numerous Vermonters” who are offended by Merrill’s “offensive question,” I can report that there are also numerous Vermonters who are offended by Gov. Scott’s descent into cancel culture. We need public officials who have the courage to stand up to arrogant bullying. There is no shortage of cowards who are willing, even eager, to cave to the mob.
As far as Merrill’s show being entertainment, not news, since when has news excluded entertainment? Most current journalism is a joke – even though it’s more sad than funny. At least Merrill can make people laugh.
Mary Beausoleil
Lyndonville, Vt.
