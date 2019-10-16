Scott Beck’s Pipe Dream
To the Editor:
This is regarding the article about the sports complex that was in the CR, dated 9/20/19. This article pertained to Scott Beck’s pipe dream. For some reason, Mr. Beck refuses to tell us who the investors are or who his supporters, if any, are. There are many financial questions attached to this pipe dream.
Let all the taxpayers remember that we were told that if the bike path was completed, we would see 57 bikers, per day, come to town. I’m still waiting to see this happen.
A complex of the size that Mr. Beck is talking about will require a large workforce. This workforce requires money for wages and benefits. In order to maintain ice, it must have refrigeration, which will operate 24/7 and create a large electric bill. How much of a burden will this complex be on our water and sewer systems, as well as on our police and fire departments? What will all of this do to our taxes? How much of an increase will occur? This town cannot afford any new tax increase.
It has been stated that the complex would bring in a lot of people to utilize the facilities. Where are all these people suppose to go to eat and stay for any period of time, if they so desire? There isn’t many places around here right now.
What effect will all this have on the Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville?
A lot of things about this project need to be considered. Who will be in charge of the purse strings? Who will be the owner?
Remember what happened at Jay Peak and Burke Mtn. with the EB5 scandal.
There’s a lot to think about before taking on such a project.
Brian Christman
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
