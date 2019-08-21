Second Amendment is Ancient History
To the Editor:
The so-called Constitutional Defenders Rally described in your 8/19/2019 edition needs to be put into perspective. The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified on December 15th, 1791. At that time firearms consisted of muskets and single shot weapons used mostly for hunting. It seems certain that no one who brought the second amendment forward had any idea of the 1000 fold increases in killing power and the rapid fire capabilities of weapons that would become mass marketed in the form of assault weapons during this time period 228 years later.
When it was added to the Constitution the Second Amendment reflected common sense thinking. High percentages of the people living in the early states to join the union were relying upon wild game animals for much of the protein they needed to include in their diets in order to survive. Mass killings from firearms never occurred and were inconceivable because of the extremely slow pace of loading and reloading necessary for firearms of that time period.
Today only a fortunate few among the citizens of this country are able to enjoy the benefits of healthy, lean, wild game as a very significant portion of their diet. Many if not most citizens have never even tried any wild game animals on their dinner plates. They rely completely upon massive supermarket supply chains and inhumanely raised factory farmed animals for their food.
Although there are a good many people drawn into second amendment type defense organizations, it appears that most of that sentiment has to do with manipulations on the part of the corporate owned news media and the National Rifle Association that would lead them to believe that the Democrats just can’t wait to take away not just their assault weapons, but all of their guns and their right to own entirely sensible and in some cases necessary sporting or self-defense firearms. Such an idea is nonsense being put into their heads to advance causes having to do with maintaining a fragile coalition including various other constituencies that benefits extremely wealthy US citizens interested primarily in avoiding paying their fair share of taxes. These people operating behind the scenes subtly keep the vast majority of us sadly impoverished and subordinated to the very few super-rich people on top of the economic ladder.
It is actually a very bad strategy for those interested in keeping responsible firearms ownership in a favorable light with the public for the N.R.A. and these right wing extremists like the tiny group pictured in your front page photo to be so inflexible towards some relatively minor and common sense revisions to gun laws advocated by most Americans.
Times have changed in 228 years and we cannot be tied to ways of thinking that made sense during the late 1700s but are causing horrid situations and suffering to occur with ever-increasing frequency today. It is not just those directly affected by mass shootings who are being impacted. Much of our population, including highly vulnerable school children now live in fear of being killed or injured in the next violent episode of a school, workplace or shopping mall shooting from some nut with an assault weapon. There is nothing in the least bit patriotic about such inflexible attitudes towards firearms. Thinking that is locked in the ideas of hundreds of years ago does not serve us well and the mechanisms for constitutional changes are cumbersome and all but unworkable. Our only hope for public interest revisions in firearms laws rests in the judicial or legislative branches of government. Unfortunately the U.S. Supreme Court handed the bulk of the power to influence the outcomes of our elections to super-wealthy people in the horrible Citizens United decision a decade or so ago, and Trump continues to pack the courts with right wing extremists who have little concern for historical legal precedents or for that matter much of what is written elsewhere in the Constitution itself. I don’t see how the Declaration of Independence’s “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” has much to do with going down to a shopping mall and joining the next group of people gunned down by some nut from a Trump-inspired neo-nazi white supremacist group.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vermont
