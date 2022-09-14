What an act of kindness has been permitted for twice impeached former President Trump by the Florida Judge in appointing a Special Master to look over all of the Highly Classified and Top Secret Documents that he stole from their super secure designated locations in and around Washington, D.C.! Trump appointed Judge Aileen M. Cannon sure bent over backwards to return the favor granted by Trump in appointing such an unqualified and hyper-partisan individual as her to such a prominent judicial position. If only such kindness were to be granted to every individual faced with prosecution for relatively petty crimes in this country, instead of just to Trump for stashing away documents that jeapordize nuclear weaponry national security secrets in messy storage rooms and in Trump’s office at his golf club and residence in Florida.
It has become clear that a second Special Master must now be appointed as well. The Second Special Master will be tasked with looking after the well-being of the American public, including now at risk national and international intelligence agents, sources and methods; as well as to see to it that Judge Aileen M. Cannon herself can benefit from the level of care and special treatment that she has earned during her brief judicial career. The Second Special Master will be placed in a position to review the mental health needs of Justice Cannon, to determine whether she should be confined to a sanitarium where she might benefit from around the clock care by a specially trained team of Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Nurses, and various Mental Health Therapists, etc. Alternately her finances could be carefully reviewed by the Second Special Master so as to determine whether any funds or financial instruments have been supplementing her assumably lavish personal wealth as a result of her deferential treatment of Trump and the criminal interests that he appears to represent.
