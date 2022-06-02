Sedition, maybe; ‘treason,’ no

Marion Mohri has now come forward to identify herself as the person I had in mind when I cautioned against the careless use of the charge of “treason.” She defends her charge of treason against then-president Trump by citing noted Harvard professor of constitutional law Laurence Tribe who, she says, said on March 22, 2021 that “it [presumably the events at the Capitol] is indeed sedition and indeed insurrection, and to the degree what we witnessed on January 6 constituted the conduct of armed warfare against the United States, it was in fact treason, which Article III quotes as ‘levying war against the United States.””
Those reprehensible events may indeed be classified as sedition and insurrection; those are legal terms with specific requirements. I take no position on that.
But if Ms. Mohri’s citation is to be believed, Prof. Tribe stopped short of declaring that the degree of what we witnessed was sufficient to actually constitute the conduct of armed warfare against the United States, and [thus] crossed the line to “treason.”
Of interest is Professor Tribe’s tweet of March 29, 2022, where he backtracked from the brink of declaring that the Capitol invaders, or the President whom they supported, committed treason by “levying war against the United States”: Wrote Tribe, “Trump shows more of his true colors with every passing day. He’s not a traitor as such because “treason” is — and should remain — very narrowly defined.”
That was the point of my letter, and I thank Prof. Tribe for making that clear.
One would think that if anyone had arguably committed treason on January 6, 2021, the incoming Biden Administration would have been quick to prosecute that person. 843 persons have been charged with various offenses, but none of them has been charged with treason.
