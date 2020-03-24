See Something? Say Something
To the Editor:
Had I come to you on the eve of Town Meeting Day stating that unless the Selectboard addressed an obvioius inequity in the Steven Bourgoin litigation there would be political repepercussions, would you have believed me?
Had I come to you at the time of Town Meeting Day stating specifically that Vermont law enforcement had failed properly to charge the hospital and its treating personnel for their role in the tragedy, would it have made a difference to any one of you at the time? I think not. Sometime after the May 2019 trial in Chittenden County, I personally, formally addressed the Selectboard, stating something to the effect that there were problems with the litigation. I think I indicated further that unless those issues were openly acknowledged and addressed, there might be repercussions. I appeal to you now as U.S. Senator Bernard Sanders struggles to hold on in the race for the Democratic Presidential nomination. He is no longer just off a big win in New Hampshire, as he was at the time of Town Meeting. Can you hear me yet?
Joanne M. Brown
