See the Real World
To the Editor:
Amazing how the liberals can spout out all their bull.
The latest LTE on 9-5-19 about refugees is nothing but a bunch of propaganda to spew their hate. I hope you do not ever have any family or friends killed by the radical Muslim groups that you support. I am wondering where this writer gets her info that the crimes committed by Muslims refugees come from a bar napkin or again the old favorite of liberals white supremacy handbook. I am sure Ms. Finn gets her info from the two biggest jokes in journalism like CNN and MSNBC which should be taken off the air or have to put a disclaimer like the springer show to say it is just for fun and not actually the truth. Also she made a raciest joke about blacks which if I said that, which I never would, I would be lambasted.
Ms. Finn should come down off the mountain once in a while to see the real world instead of staying hiding up on the mountain.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
