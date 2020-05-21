Seeking Election As Vermont Representative

To The Editor:

A native Vermonter, I grew up in Glover and Hardwick and have lived almost all of my life in the Northeast Kingdom. My husband, Joe, and I are now back at our home in Craftsbury where we started our married life almost 49 years ago.

I have seen Vermont change over the years. Some changes were good. Some were not.

With that in mind, I announce my candidacy for the Orleans-Caledonia House District, which covers Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.

