Seeking Election As Vermont’s U.S. Representative - Anya Tynio

Seeking Election As Vermont’s U.S. Representative
To the Editor:
Today, I am excited to announce my Republican candidacy for Vermont’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. My objective is to provide a fair, steadfast and reasonable voice for Vermont’s citizens in Washington, D.C.
As our state and nation are faced with unprecedented challenges, it is imperative to have a representative who will fight for our constitutional rights, be fiscally responsible, promote American business, support our agricultural community and use common-sense and flexibility to advance legislation that will provide for the health, safety and security of our nation. I am committed to these principles and I will serve in best interest of my fellow Vermonters.
Though the 2020 campaign will have to be modified to conform to the COVID-19 safety guidelines, I look forward to being able to connect with Vermonters throughout my campaign and will work to provide opportunities for answering their questions and addressing their concerns.
