Seeking Primary Support
To the Editor:
Friends and voters of Bloomfield, Brunswick, Burke, East Haven, Ferdinand, Granby, Guildhall, Lunenburg, Maidstone, and Victory, my name is John Kascenska from the Town of Burke, and I am on the ballot for election to the VT House of Representatives in the newly formed Essex-Caledonia District, following my service in the 2022 legislative session. Your vote in the August 9th Republican Primary is greatly appreciated.
On March 7, 2022, Governor Phil Scott appointed me to complete the term of former Representative Patrick Seymour to serve in the General Assembly as one of two representatives in the Caledonia 4 House District of Burke, Lyndon, and Sutton. The Speaker of the House then appointed me to serve on the Commerce and Economic Development Committee, and I soon joined the VT National Guard & Veterans Affairs Caucus.
From my first day in office and throughout the legislative session, I was an active member of my assigned committee, working with my legislative colleagues to craft final versions of various bills that were successfully passed into law by the General Assembly. This included work on historic economic development legislation to address healthcare shortages, support for the creative economy, training experiences to create career changes and upskilling for workers, and the provision of forgivable loans for businesses to get them back on their feet. Another bill that passed unanimously provided an extension of tuition and training benefits to members of our National Guard troops based here in Vermont.
During my committee assignment, I listened carefully to all perspectives of the testimony gathered by my committee, asked thoughtful yet challenging questions to gain understanding to make informed decisions, and weighed the impact of any potential legislation before voting. Throughout the legislative session, I received tremendous support from all my Republican colleagues, and I thank them for the support that enabled me to be an effective House and Committee member.
It is an honor and a privilege to serve in the legislature. I know the Northeast Kingdom, and I want to continue working on legislation to support existing local businesses and workforce development for the purpose of investing in the future of the communities in which we live, as well as closely monitor the appropriation of your tax dollars toward the development of a fiscally responsible and sustainable state budget.
Representing 10 towns of the new Essex-Caledonia District will require leadership experience, strong communication skills, and the ability to work in a collaborative and effective manner. I will bring those skills to Montpelier to represent the needs and interests of your town. I ask for your vote in the August 9th Republican Primary, and I look forward to serving you in the legislature.
Sincerely,
Representative John Kascenska
East Burke, Vt.
