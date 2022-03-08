Seeking Profile School Board Votes
To the Editor:
I am running for a position on the Profile School Board this March 17 at our annual Profile meeting. I am an incumbent for the town of Bethlehem and chose to run again because I have loved being on the school board. I have been with the Profile School Board for three years and I have been elected as Chair all three of those years. I have never had a job that I have enjoyed as thoroughly. There have been challenges certainly, with COVID-19 especially, but working together with the administration and board has been very rewarding. The school board I’ve worked with, including John Devlin, who is also running again for the town of Bethlehem as an incumbent this year, is a wonderful, caring, insightful group of seven individuals from both the Bethlehem and Lafayette district. Our focus is always on the students first - from student safety to student educational improvement to the celebration of student accomplishments.
While I’ve been on the Profile School Board, we have hired a new principal who has reshaped the educational environment at Profile and improved our rankings in the US News and World Report. Principal Sheehan Bushway has done an outstanding job of relating to both the students and the staff in making them feel empowered and safe. Our board also had part in hiring both a new interim superintendent and more recently, a new superintendent for our SAU who will add a wide range of experience to our academic programming. Our board, with the help of the local Ammonoosuc Regional Energy Team, put out a bid for a solar array to supply all of the electric needs of Profile, hired a company and saw the project through to its recent completion this past winter. We have been busy mitigating COVID-19, improving our physical plant as it grows older and assisting in the renewal of NEASC certification. In trying to maintain a reasonable budget, our principal helped us reduce our overall budget this year.
Most of all, we are proud of our Profile students and always trying to find ways to celebrate and make others aware of their accomplishments. From our award-winning sports teams and musical talents to our various clubs and published authors and illustrator. It has given me great joy to work with the Profile community. I would like to continue to help improve the experience that our local students receive at Profile and I ask that you come out and vote for both myself and John Devlin on Thursday, March 17 at 7 pm at Profile School.
Kim Koprowski
Bethlehem, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.