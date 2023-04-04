Seems Like Religious Discrimination…

When New Hampshire Republican State Senator Carrie Gendreau was campaigning for office, she was very transparent that she is Pro Life and a devout Christian. She was elected by a comfortable margin. Can that mean that there are many of her constituents who are also Pro Life? Remember that “elections have consequences,” and in this case, you voters who advocate abortions, lost.
Suggesting that Senator Gendreau resign from the N. H. State Senate because she worships a higher power is ludicris. By the way, Carrie and I share the same higher power, God. Anti-religious bugotry has no place in N. H, politics or state government.
Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. Psalm 33:12
