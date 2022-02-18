Count me as somewhat troubled by the wording of a short AP article reprinted in a recent issue of C-R: “Statue of segregationist justice removed from court grounds” and “chief justice supported segregation laws”.
The reference is to one Melville Fuller, eighth Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court from 1888 to 1910 who presided over the court that ruled in the Plessy v Ferguson case. Apparently a statue of him was recently donated by a relative to stand in Augusta and now it is being removed. Fine.
My concern is with the writer’s choice of the word “segregationist” which, according to the dictionary, is “one who advocates or practices a policy of racial separation.” The Fuller Court, in Plessy, ruled that a state law calling for racial segregation did not violate the US Constitution. The seven justices (mostly Northerners - Bowdoin, Williams, Yale and Harvard graduates among them) did not thereby advocate for segregation. Whether Justice Fuller, in some fashion, did so outside of the Court I don’t know and I suspect neither does the AP writer. George Wallace was a dyed-in-the-wool segregationist who surely “advocated and practiced” (before he changed his mind). For that matter, so was Lyndon Johnson. Do we have any evidence that Justice Fuller was?
The Wikipedia article quotes a legal scholar’s characterization of Fuller as “…a conservative, laissez-faire Justice, less reactionary than some, more compassionate than others, but a spokesman for what now seems a far-off and bygone judicial age. Fuller and his fellow justices rendered rulings that generally conformed with contemporaneous public opinion. Teddy Roosevelt characterized him as a ‘fearless and upright judge’ to whom he was ‘exceedingly attached personally’.”
You might say that all this is a distinction without a difference but how would one react to a characterization, say, of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as an “abortionist”? My argument is for precision in language, without which we constantly run the risk of “sweeping the complexity of life into the clarity of caricature”.
