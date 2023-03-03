Selectboard Elections in Haverhill

Voters have a clear choice in the voting for two Selectboard members this year. On one side, you have the Woodsville candidates. This group includes Steve Robbins, who currently serves on the Board. This is the same person who, in spite of his campaign statements, has been anything but transparent, cooperative, and conciliatory. There have been secret meetings, private emails, litigation against our town and ongoing attempts to exclude town administrators from involvement in town affairs. You also have Dick Guy, who stated in his campaign ads that some people have said that he “had been known to bring people together.” Really? Finally, there is Ms. Wyman, who consistently supports the Woodsville position. They are probably all good people, but they have taken, and would continue to take the Town in the wrong direction.
So, if you like the dissention, name calling, polarization, secrecy, lawsuits and having a Selectboard that puts precinct matters above town matters, (as you have seen in the last few years), then these are your candidates.
On the other side, you have two new faces- Joe Longacre and Phil Blanchard. These two men agreed to run solely because they felt that something had to be done to change the direction in which the Town has been taken for the past few years. They are in the race for altruistic reasons- simply to do what is right for our Town-the whole Town! They do not have an agenda, and they will uphold their oath to serve the whole Town, and not one just one part of it. Their campaign posters say it all- One Town, One Goal.
It is vitally important that you vote. The future direction of our town hangs in the balance. Woodsville, with just over twenty per cent of the residents, out votes the rest of the town. Every vote counts. If you do not vote, you are part of the problem- not the solution.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
