Selective Guilt
To the Editor:
What a contrast!
In Joe Benning’s recent opinion piece he identified a problem, accepted some responsibility, and sought a solution. I’m not sure he will succeed, but at least he says he will try.
In Deborah Bucknam’s recent opinion piece she chose instead to deflect responsibility, inflame emotions, and spread harmful half-truths and outright lies to boot. Although her piece was entitled “Collective Guilt” she managed to make absolutely clear that Republicans don’t have to accept responsibility; our country’s current troubles (says she) are caused by Democrats, “the media” (perhaps not all the media, just the ones who don’t agree with her), the “Establishment” (which historically would have meant the party in power, i.e. Republicans, but which she clearly means as something else), and the “Woke generation.” The poor Republicans are just victims of these others. Oh, she included a few words she can later point to that condemn violence, but the gist of the article is devoted to stirring up feelings of victimhood and placing blame on “others.”
