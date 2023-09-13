I have never been a fan of public scourging or enjoyed a public hanging. However, on Monday evening I attended a lynching. Do I agree with Carrie Gendreau and her comments, absolutely not! Do I think that, as an elected public official, she had a right to insert her religious opinions into the agenda of the Littleton Selectperson’s Meeting; again, absolutely not! Do I think that if she cannot control her hurtful and damning opinions she should resign from public office – yes absolutely!
However, she was not alone. She sits on a Board of other elected officials who never spoke out about the nonsense she was spouting and putting in the public record. Like the other evening, they sat as still as stones only speaking to say that a member of the voting public had spoken too long.
And, as was said, rarely does anyone attend the meeting and provide input as to what is being said or put into law.
I am ashamed to admit that I attended the meeting Monday night prepared to vocally object to what I considered to be an attack on members of a marginalized citizenry and yet, I have not attended a Selectperson’s Meeting – never – not at all.
The next meeting will be held on the 4th Monday of September, the 27th, and on the subsequent 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month. I plan to be there, do you?
