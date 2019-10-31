Self Preservation?
To the Editor:
This is in response to Rob Roper’s column “Carbon Tax Back As Top Issue for 2020.”
I would better appreciate a discussion of this nature among folks who understand that climate change is both real and an existential threat. In that way, the discussions — and disagreements — could lead us toward the most effective and expedient solutions on the local, national and international levels. But in commentary after commentary, Rob Roper and John McClaughry (both representing the interests of the Ethan Allen Institute (EAI)) team up to swat away this threat from every possible angle imaginable and at every opportunity.
A non-profit institute’s existence often depends upon outside sources of funding. Indeed, livelihoods can depend upon that funding. Any institute that cannot successfully represent / advocate for the interests of its funders eventually becomes an under-funded institete. If an institute finds itself on the wrong side of evolution regarding, say, climate change, one could expect that institute to increase its frequency of commentaries and letters on the subject until the truth eventually swamps that boat (as well as its funding sources). That’s the existential threat they face.
Jeffrey Reel
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
