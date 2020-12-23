Selling Arms to the Funders of Terror

To the Editor:

The United States sells billions of dollars in arms to Saudi Arabia, yet few Americans understand Saudi Arabia’s role in international terrorism and the spread of Islamic extremism around the world.

Wahhabism has long been Saudi Arabia’s dominant faith. It teaches that anyone, including other Muslims, who does not practice Wahhabism is a heathen and an enemy. In the 1970s Saudi charities began funding Wahhabi schools (madrasahs) and mosques from Pakistan to Culver City California.

Fareed Zakaria described the impact of this in 2016: “I believe that Saudi Arabia bears significant responsibility for the spread of a cruel, intolerant and extremist interpretation of Islam, one that can feed directly into jihadi thinking…Saudi Arabia has created a monster in the world of Islam that threatens Saudi Arabia and the West.” Zakaria revisited the subject in 2017, noting that “Almost every terrorist attack in the West has had some connection with Saudi Arabia. Virtually none has been linked to Iran.”

