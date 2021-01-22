Selling Babies
To the Editor:
I saw an advertisement recently for an obstetric doctor’s group known for participating in the selling of babies through the controversial practice of gestational surrogacy, and the ad touted their “advanced” skills, presumably skills in all the latest technology.
Let’s face it, the market for selling babies through surrogacy is currently driven by rich non-heterosexual couples, yet this practice is considered exploitive of poor women and therefore banned in most of Europe as well as in India and other countries. Here in New Hampshire surrogacy is legal and expressed in altruistic terms, but in reality, it is supported as a gay rights issue.
If you have an extra $100,000 you can buy a baby. There are social workers, lawyers and doctors who will monitor the usually young and poor surrogate mother throughout the pregnancy to make sure her motherly instincts don’t get in the way of giving up the baby after birth. Very complicated compared to the typical conception and birth for a heterosexual couple. It gets worse: children born through surrogacy likely will never be able to trace their ancestry. Is that fair? But the obstetricians and hospitals make money on this product line, so what is the harm? Maybe they are right, maybe there is no harm,. A young, poor girl gets a big chunk of money, and a rich couple get a baby. Just your normal transaction. Selling babies.
