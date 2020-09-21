Sen. Rodgers Represents Our Interests

To the Editor:

I am writing to acknowledge Senator John Rodgers for his work in the Vermont Senate.

I first met John during his Senate campaign in 2012. A developer was threatening Newark, Brighton, and Ferdinand with the largest array of industrial wind turbines that had ever been proposed for Vermont.

John got it. He knew how wind projects had divided communities in Lowell, Sheffield, and Sutton. He knew how those wind projects devastated our environment, how they worsened the very climate impacts the developers were promising to prevent.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.