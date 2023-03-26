Senator Gendreau Is Wrong

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the Fetal Life Protection Act was being debated in the New Hampshire State Senate. When District 1 State Senator Carrie Gendreau spoke on this bill, she stated the following: “I have a higher authority, and my constituents are not my higher authority in this case. This is a moral and a biblical issue, it’s not a political issue” (WMUR web site). A moral and biblical issue?? The word biblical does not belong in any discussion of legislation.
Senator Gendreau’s statement is appalling. Not only does she ignore the First Amendment to the US Constitution which guarantees that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;” she incorrectly states that the debate on Fetal Life Protection is a moral and biblical issue not a political issue. Any and all actions taken by the NH House of Representatives and the NH State Senate are political. Valid reasons exist for calling elected officials politicians.
If Senator Gendreau does not understand that her actions as a NH State Senator are political, I suggest she resign from the State Senate and find a venue where she can espouse her belief that her actions are guided by a “higher authority.” As long as she is a member of the NH State Senate, she must represent all of her constituents, of which I am one. I believe strongly in the separation of church and state as well as the assumption that those elected to represent me in the NH legislature or any other elected office, will base their decision-making on the wants and needs of their constituents, not an ephemeral “higher authority” that very likely is not my higher authority.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
