Senator Joe Benning
To the Editor:
I have known our current State Senator, Joe Benning, for Caledonia County for many years. He has always impressed me even when we haven’t always totally agreed on an issue. Not only has he listened to my points of view, he will explain his reasons in return.
Joe Benning is the epitome of a Vermont State Senator. He has always demonstrated his dedication to the job at hand. Since I have retired, I frequently attend the legislative sessions in Montpelier to “keep up with what is going on there.” It is an opportunity to see our legislators in action.
According to his legislative profile, he is on eleven different Committees. He chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics and is Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. Needless to say, he is very involved in the business of legislating.
